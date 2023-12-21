First B-segment crossover, three letters in the name but the same spirit that combines luxury, performance and electrification. Lexus LBX marks a new era for the Japanese premium brand which enters a particularly sought-after market segment with a disruptive model ready to conquer customers in Europe but above all in Italy. After trying the Japanese brand's high-wheeled compact car with a preview test drive, here are 5 things to know about the Lexus LBX.

Same platform, total revolution

The new Lexus LBX was born on TNGA-B platform, the same as Toyota Yaris Cross. In the case of the luxury crossover of the Japanese brand, however, the architecture has been completely adapted to the needs of this model, with an expansion of the width of 60 mm and the wheelbase of 20 mm, with the dimensions speaking of a total length of 4, 19 meters and a wheelbase of 2.58 metres.

Lexus LBX, breaking model

The revolution of this model is also evident in the name: LBX actually stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossoverindicating precisely the desire to break with the past since it is also the smallest model ever made by the premium brand of the Toyota group.

Three letters for segment B

Another curiosity about the name: this model is the second, after the LFA, to have three letters. Just like the supercar of the Japanese brand, Lexus LBX also represents an absolute novelty compared to the rest of the range, also representing the entry of the Japanese car manufacturer into the B segment.

The modern design of Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX also reinterprets the stylistic concept of “Resolute Look”. At the front the hourglass grille becomes trapezoidal and before the frame while just above there are the thin, L-shaped light clusters that extend outwards embracing the bonnet, united by the motif that runs along the entire nose.

Technological interiors

Inside the passenger compartment we find luxury but at the same time simplicity. It stands out in the center of the dashboard the 9.8″ touch display of the infotainment system while behind the steering wheel there is space for a digital instrument panel that can measure up to 12.3”.