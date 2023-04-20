Sustainability and innovation are the themes addressed by Lexus in its fourteenth participation in the Milan Design Week. Outside the space in via Tortona, the futuristic 100% electric Lexus RZ SUV could not be missing, thanks to its 313 HP of maximum power combined with a sophisticated four-wheel drive system. It makes driving decidedly enjoyable, managed by an aeronautical-inspired joystick that replaces the steering wheel. Inside, however, space for creativity with the installation Shaped by Air by the New York architect Suchi Reddy. It represents Lexus’ vision of the electrification of the future, which relaunches performance and driving pleasure. The artwork is a scaled interpretation of the Lexus Electrified Sport, shaped by light and with vibrant green leaf shapes that suggest movement through nature. Shaped By Air it is an installation to be experienced in an immersive way: the aim is to give visitors the sensation of walking in a forest accompanied by the rustle of leaves underfoot.