Attention to the environment and innovation are the themes brought by Lexus in its fourteenth participation in the Milanese Fuorisalone
Sustainability and innovation are the themes addressed by Lexus in its fourteenth participation in the Milan Design Week. Outside the space in via Tortona, the futuristic 100% electric Lexus RZ SUV could not be missing, thanks to its 313 HP of maximum power combined with a sophisticated four-wheel drive system. It makes driving decidedly enjoyable, managed by an aeronautical-inspired joystick that replaces the steering wheel. Inside, however, space for creativity with the installation Shaped by Air by the New York architect Suchi Reddy. It represents Lexus’ vision of the electrification of the future, which relaunches performance and driving pleasure. The artwork is a scaled interpretation of the Lexus Electrified Sport, shaped by light and with vibrant green leaf shapes that suggest movement through nature. Shaped By Air it is an installation to be experienced in an immersive way: the aim is to give visitors the sensation of walking in a forest accompanied by the rustle of leaves underfoot.
Lexus Design Award 2023
Commitment to design returns to the limelight with the winners of the 2023 Lexus Design Award. This year’s theme invited designers to submit projects that anticipate the challenges of the future Design for a Better Tomorrow. The winners of the 2023 edition are Pavels Hedström, inventor of Fog-X, a jacket that transforms into a tent/shelter capable of capturing the fog and transforming it into drinking water. Jiaming Liu, instead created Print Clay Humidifier a 3D printed humidifier made from recycled ceramic waste. Vincent Lai and Douglas Lee developed Touch the Valley a 3D topographical puzzle that helps visually impaired people learn about the physical environment through their sense of touch. Kyeongho Park and Yejin Heo finally created Zero Bags an environmentally friendly packaging with detergent paper or baking soda film attached to a sodium alginate water-soluble bag. In practice, it is a soluble retail clothing packaging, therefore capable of disappearing without traces when it comes into contact with water.
