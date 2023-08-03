For the seventh consecutive time, Lexus will be the official car of the Venice International Film Festival, whose 80th edition is scheduled from 30 August to 9 September next. A fleet of cars from the Japanese brand – first of all the baby Suv LBX, acronym for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover – will accompany directors, actors and celebrities up to the red carpet organized on the Lido, obviously including the event’s godmother Caterina Murino.

Lexus Italy …

“Once again this year we will be close to the Biennale Cinema 2023 to give an extra touch to the magical atmosphere that reigns in Venice during the days of the Exhibition, and offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the maximum amazing experience of Lexus”, he declared Paolo Moroni, director of Lexus Italy. “We are particularly proud to bring to such an important stage the latest addition to Lexus, the LBX SUV that embraces contemporary ideas in design and technology, while maintaining the distinctive qualities of Lexus”.

Lexus LBX

Based on the same Ga-B platform as the Yaris Cross, the LBX SUV is 4.19 meters long, 1.82 meters wide and 1.54 meters high, but above all it features a propulsion system formed by a 1.5-litre petrol engine three cylinders combined with an electric unit powered by the new generation of nickel-metal hydride batteries from the Toyota group. All for a total power of 116 HP. The price starts from 43,350 euros.