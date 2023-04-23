Lexus LM is an entirely new type of vehicle for Lexus in Europe, offering the ultimate in limousine luxury in the format of a spacious luxury MPV. This ‘luxury transporter’, which will be available in European markets from autumn 2023, is the fourth model in Lexus’ ‘Next Chapter’, following the successful launch of the new NX, RX and electric RZ SUVs. This is the last step in a complete renovation of the brand’s product range, which includes new platforms, new engines and innovative technologies.

As the ‘L’ designation indicates, the LM is a flagship model for Lexus, alongside the LS saloon, coupe and LC cabrio. And the development of the new LM, as with all new Lexus models, has been completely focused on people. For this reason, the main objective has been the comfort and well-being of the occupants, with a cabin that brings the Lexus Omotenashi hospitality to a few unprecedented heights.

Lexus LM



FAQ







Each and every detail is designed to make occupants feel at home and perfectly cared for, whether relaxing or working on the go. The seats are designed for superior support and comfort; the cabin environment is precisely controlled in terms of temperature, air quality and lighting; and has easy and intuitive access to connectivity and entertainment features, including a 48-inch HD widescreen monitor and custom Mark Levinson 3D surround sound system.

When it comes to the driving experience, the driver enjoys a natural dialogue with the vehicle, as well as the constant Comfort, Control and Confidence of driving characteristic of Lexus -or Lexus Driving Signature-, thanks to the high rigidity and the low center of gravity offered by Lexus’ global GA-K platform. For life on board, the application of craftsmanship and advanced technologies are true to the brand’s Omotenashi vision of ‘Making Luxury Personal’.



Lexus LM



FAQ







The addition of the LM to the range contributes to realizing Lexus’ vision of offering more diverse products that meet the needs and the lifestyles of a broader range of customers. This is not a refurbished van; The LM is in every way a passenger-carrying vehicle in its own right.



Lexus LM



FAQ







In detail, Lexus’ goal was to create a first-class interior that offers all the comfort of a living room and is as practical as a mobile office, a double quality unmatched in the market. It is a space in which the occupants can enjoy complete relaxation and function naturally. To develop the LM concept, Lexus conducted studies with private aircraft manufacturers and very wealthy clients. Their findings confirmed that clients perceive the highest level of luxury when the environment makes them feel completely relaxed, both physically and mentally. This quality is valued even more than access to advanced technologies and features.



Lexus LM



FAQ







In the seven-seater model, priority is given to the center row of VIP seats in terms of space and accessibility of functions, and there is also a third row with three folding seats that can be folded down when more boot space is needed.

Likewise, the four-seater model represents the pinnacle of luxury, with two multifunction rear seats and a multitude of features to enjoy superior comfort and pleasure on every journey. In this sense, a partition stands out between the front and rear of the passenger compartment, where a 48-inch widescreen monitor and a glass panel that can be darkened for greater privacy are housed. The custom Mark Levinson 3D surround sound system features 23 speakers, while cabin comfort is ensured by a more sophisticated Lexus Climate Assistant that uses thermal sensors to precisely control and regulate heating and cooling. ventilation.



Lexus LM



FAQ







The lower section of the cabin partition houses a 48-inch HD widescreen monitor, positioned at the ideal angle for optimal viewing. There are three viewing modes: full screen, cinema, and separate left and right screens, with independent content (with individual earphones for each side). Users can project content directly from their smartphone or tablet, or connect to the display via two HDMI ports. The system can be used for entertainment or to hold business meetings online. On the seven-seat model, there’s a 14-inch multimedia screen at the rear that can be controlled independently from the front console.



Lexus LM



FAQ







Finally, in Europe, the LM will be offered as the LM 350h, powered by Lexus’ 2.5-liter self-charging hybrid electric motor. Also fitted to the new NX 350h and RX 350h models, the system has proven to be quiet and refined, yet efficient to operate. Maximum power is 250 DIN hp/ 184 kW, with a peak torque of 239 Nm.

It is equipped as standard with E-Four electronic all-wheel drive, with an increased level of rear torque distribution, to give the vehicle greater stability in corners and contribute to rear seat comfort. The system can adjust the balance between front and rear engine torque between 100:0 and 20:80, for a firmer ride when starting off or cornering on slippery pavement.