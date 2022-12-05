The Kenshiki Forum was not only an opportunity to see Toyota’s innovations but also for an update of the electrification process of Lexusthe premium brand of the Japanese automaker, a brand that pioneered in this sector with the introduction of the RX 400h electric hybrid SUV in 2005. In 2022, however, it is the turn of Lexus Electrified Sports, a manifesto of how luxury and sportiness can coexist perfectly with electricity, offering a futuristic design and high performance. Lexus’ goal is precisely to open the eyes of customers to the nature of this type of power supply, combining sustainability with dynamics and driving pleasure.

The Electrified Sport represents Lexus’ vision for a future super sports car with a battery-electric drivetrain. It expresses the company’s intention to build electrified cars with an authentic performance dimension. Its slender lines, which establish a new Lexus BEV identity, inspired by the speed and fluidity of aerobatics, are matched by its power. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is expected in about two seconds. To maximize driving pleasure, the Japanese premium brand has devised technology that can equip its electric sports cars with a manual gearbox, as demonstrated also on the prototype based on the UX 300e compact SUV. equipped with gear lever and clutch pedal. Lexus engineers have developed a software-based system, so it can be programmed to mimic the driving experience of different types of vehicles, leaving the driver to choose the preferred mapping.

The electrics of the Toyota brand also guarantee the maximization of the dynamic potential of their engines thanks to the Direct4 technology which balances instantly the drive torque supplied to the front and rear axles, offering optimal traction in all driving conditions, linear acceleration and improved cornering and vehicle attitude. Lexus’ research has led the brand to improve the batteries as well. The quality and safety of the new accumulators are based not only on the design and structure of the battery, but also on a monitoring system that detects any abnormal heating, down to the level of the individual cells. The use of non-conductive refrigerant prevents the risk of fire in the event of a problem, while the battery design prevents the formation of degraded substances on the anodecompromising battery life. Thanks to these measures, Lexus believes it can preserve 90% battery capacity after 10 years of use.

The introduction of new bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery on RX introduced a technology that reduces resistance, offering a greater charge and discharge capacity. This increases the power from each cell by 70%, thus achieving more performance without increasing the battery size. Lexus is also researching the next generation of lithium-ion batteries and the potential of solid-state battery technology.