EFQ Friday, May 13, 2022, 8:50 p.m.



A sophisticated model that combines art and technology, the result of collaboration between designers and engineers, and that is complemented by the highest levels of safety, comfort and functionality. These are the characteristics that define the latest Lexus NX model and that have led it to become one of the protagonists of the latest edition of Murcia Mediterranean Catwalk. The fashion event took place last week in three emblematic spaces of the city: the Romea Theater, the Artillery Barracks and the Paseo Alfonso X El Sabio.

Lexus Murcia, reference dealer of the Japanese brand in the Region, once again supported the celebration of this avant-garde meeting and participated in this event as an official collaborator.

The Romea Theater was the scene of the first stop of the Murcia Mediterranean Fashion Show, where the NX remained on display and accompanied the parades. Specifically, the Hall of Mirrors hosted the first show of this edition, which included the participation of the national and international designer Beatriz Peñalver and the collaboration of the 3D design and virtual reality platform Marax.

Technology and fashion came together on a single day, two concepts that are also present in the NX Lexus: the vehicle has a unique design, as well as state-of-the-art engines, multimedia and connectivity, with the most advanced technologies. This model also stands out for its hybrid and plug-in hybrid motorization, which offers dynamic performance and unmatched power.

The event continued on Saturday at the Artillery Barracks, a space that was chaired by the NX and that became the nerve center of the day with the celebration of conferences, workshops, performances with ‘pop-up store’ and parades of emerging talents and consecrated signatures.

To close this event, the international designer Bibian Blue dressed the Paseo Alfonso X El Sabio on Sunday with a spectacular haute couture show inspired by butterflies, in which spring came to life with a unique staging full of creativity and color.

With this action, Lexus Murcia once again demonstrates its commitment to fashion, supporting an event that places the Region of Murcia on the national catwalk circuit. In this way, the dealership also promotes multidisciplinary fashion and emerging talent, coinciding with the design and avant-garde values ​​with which Lexus designs each of its models.