The collaboration is renewed between Lexus and WeWorld, an independent Italian organization engaged for over 50 years in development cooperation and humanitarian aid projects in 27 countries, including Italy. A union that is placed in the light of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, where Lexus and WeWorld will bring attention to “The Red Sound”: the first sound of the horn designed to ask for help from other motorists, in case you find yourself being attacked or harassed while driving.

Two short shots and one long

“The Red Sound” it’s more than a honk, is a real sound code to attract attention in case of danger, inspired by the Morse SOS signal: two short honks, followed by a longer one. A project aimed at realizing Lexus’ vision of a inclusive, fair and sustainable society and which also presupposes everyone’s constant commitment to recognizing and denouncing gender violence and to always intervene when a woman asks for it or – in this case – plays it.

Paolo Moroni, Director of Lexus Italy

“Violence against women is, unfortunately, still one of the most urgent, pervasive and current issues related to human rights in Italy and in the world”explains Paolo Moroni, Director of Lexus Italia. “The commitment to concrete change is never a given and Lexus does not want to be outdone. With “The Red Sound”, we want to renew our commitment alongside not only WeWorld, but also all women, to raise awareness of such a delicate issue, which must be emphasized more and more, and also to provide help – and a concrete tool for those who are most in difficulty. Especially in a context, that of driving, in which Lexus has always placed the person at the centre”.

Marco Chiesara, President of WeWorld

“Violence against women is strongly rooted in our country, it is not an emergency as it often appears but a structural problem”adds Marco Chiesara, President of WeWorld. “We are really happy to renew our partnership with Lexus which allows us to combine local intervention with an awareness campaign on the topic so that everyone can be aware of the phenomenon and take action to produce the change which we need”.