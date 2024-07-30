More and more developers are focusing on games as a service and this means one thing: you need to keep more and more games installed on your PS5 or PC at the same time. At some point, however, you risk running out of space. To get rid of this worry, the best choice is to buy a Lexar NM790 4TB SSD for Computers and PlayStation 5 with Heatsink on sale on Amazon. The promotion is 14% off the median price and 5% off the recent lowest price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The median price Amazon’s listed price is €289.99. The lowest recent price is €261.72. The current price is a new all-time low for the platform. The product is shipped by Amazon.
Lexar SSD Features
The Lexar NM790 SSD on sale is a 4TB SSD and features Heatsink. This ensures consistent performance even in the hottest weather and during the longest gaming sessions. It is of course an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe, compatible with both PlayStation 5 and computers.
The sequential reading speed is up to 7,400 MB/s, while the sequential writing speed is up to 6,500 MB/s. These speeds exceed the minimum values required by Sony.
