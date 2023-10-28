Through Amazon Italy you can buy one on offer Lexar NM620 1TB SSD for PC. The reported discount is 10% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €49.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

L’Lexar NM620 1TB SSD it is compatible with PC but does not work with PS5, according to the official specifications. Sequential read speed is up to 3,500 MB/s, while sequential write speed is up to 3,000 MB/s. This is an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4.