He Australian Grand Prix is approaching, -remember that it will be held from March 14 to 16-, and will kick off the 2025 Formula 1 season with some striking developments such as the signing of Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari, who this Monday was seen by Fiorano for the first time as pilot of the Prancing Horse.

The English pilot visited the headquarters of the Italian team in Maranello and chose a style for the occasion that has certainly not gone unnoticed. We all know that the image you project to the world is always important and even more so in a “first day of work” and Hamilton himself must have thought the same, who undoubtedly put out his best clothes for the occasion.

Lewis Hamilton poses on his first day at Ferrari



EP





The seven-time world champion posed in front of the house of the late Enzo Ferrari next to an F40, the last model that the magnate was able to see before his death in 1988. «There are days that you know you will remember forever, and today, my first as pilot of Ferrari, It’s one of those days. I have been very lucky to achieve things in my career that I thought were impossible, but a part of me always stuck to the dream of competing in red. “I couldn’t be happier to fulfill that dream today,” he wrote. hamilton on his Instagram account.

For the occasion, the pilot chose an elegant black suit with a pinstripe. With Double-breasted double-breasted blazer and matching tiethe styling undoubtedly gave it a certain air of Italian style. The differentiation detail is marked by a touch that we could define as «fashionista» such as placing the coat over the shoulders, just as Hamilton himself posed for the photo. The garment in question is a long black coat, which also added an extra bit of elegance to the look.









Shoe ‘Caraca’



louboutin





On his feet, some Oxford-type shoes, specifically the ‘Caraca’ model from the exclusive brand louboutinwith the unmistakable red sole and whose sale price is 1,295 eurosanother example of the British’s taste for luxury. Her braided and up-do hair and some jewelry complemented her image perfectly.

Both off and on the slopes, Hamilton’s passion for fashion is not new and it is common to see him attending fashion shows during the Fashion Weeks and show off striking looks. In addition, she has her own clothing collection: +44, where she releases limited edition clothing from time to time. He has collaborated with firms such as Tommy Hilfiger and is currently a global ambassador for Dior Menchosen by himself Kim Jones.