The 2025 Formula 1 season is approaching. The Australian Grand Prix, which will be held on the weekend of March 14 to 16, will kick off one of the campaigns with the most unknowns and novelties in recent times, highlighting above all the signing of Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari, who this Monday was seen by Fiorano for the first time as a driver of the Prancing Horse.

The English driver had a busy first day in red, which started with a visit to the Italian team headquarters in Maranello early in the morning. Dressed to the nines, in a black suit and a jacket hanging from his shouldersHamilton displayed his utmost elegance, a traditional expectation for representatives of Enzo Ferrari’s legacy.

Precisely, the seven-time world champion He posed in front of the house of the late Italian tycoon next to an F40the latest model that Il Commendatore could see before his death in 1988. There, on the Fiorano circuit, owned by the ScuderiaHamilton met with Fred Vasseur, crew chief.

Lewis Hamilton poses next to an F40 on his first day as a Ferrari driver Social networks

Furthermore, the British man had quite the crowd in his first public meeting with the tifosi, signing autographs, taking photos and meeting passionate Italian fansecstatic to have the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1 in their ranks.

“There are days that you know you will remember forever, and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I have been very lucky to achieve things in my career that I thought were impossible, but a part of me always stuck to the dream of competing in red. “I couldn’t be happier to fulfill that dream today,” Hamilton posted on his Instagram account.

“Today we begin a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together“said the new Ferrari driver.