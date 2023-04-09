Lewis Hamilton’s F1 movie is starting to take shape. Now in the form of a new actor alongside Brad Pitt.

As we have reported several times, Lewis Hamilton is working on a new F1 movie. This Hollywood production should include classics like Grand Prix, Le Mans, Bobby Deerfield, Days of Thunder, Rush and of course the unsurpassed Driven make forget. It was clear from the start that Brad Pitt will play the role of an experienced F1 hand. With his 59 years old a big challenge. Anyway, age doesn’t really exist anymore these days. And if someone has the suspension of disbelief can achieve it is Pitt though…

The film can also count on the efforts of Jerry Bruckheimer (known for TopGun, Bad Boys, Con Air, The Rock, etc.) and director Joe Kosinski (TopGun: Maverick, Oblivion, Tron: Legacy, etc.). Who else is part of the cast, however, is still unknown. Until now, because Damson Idris will play the role of Pitt’s younger teammate.

Idris is 31 years old and you might know it from the series SnowfallBlack Mirror and The Twilight Zone. The role as an F1 driver alongside Pitt could be the big screen breakthrough for the actor with Nigerian roots. Hamilton is delighted with the news. Even though he makes no secret of wanting to promote ‘diversity’. According to Hamilton, there is no reason not to portray Formula 1 in the film as he would like it to be. So with extra color on the grid and women as mechanics in the pit.

Hamilton’s film is supported by Apple, but the release date has not yet been announced. Will it really be the best F1 movie ever as promised, and/or the umpteenth sof for true F1 fans? Let us know in the comments!

