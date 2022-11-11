Lewis Hamilton worries about the future of children over the threat of social media.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joins the criticism that, among others, Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen have recently expressed about social media.

FIA steward Silvia Bellot was under considerable fire online after the United States Grand Prix. A week after the race, Fernando Alonso finished seventh due to a blunder by the FIA. Silvia Bellot was then threatened with death like last year’s Michael Masi after the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Abuse and Toxicity

This weekend Formula 1 is in its penultimate race of the season in Brazil and Hamilton addressed the issue during the press conference. There he was asked how F1 can end abuse and toxicity on (a)social media.

According to Hamilton, the question is what we can do about it. After all, nobody has control over social media. He also wonders what the platforms themselves do. However, he is convinced that those platforms can do more than they do now to protect people.

Solution

LH44 doesn’t know what the solution is either. He is concerned about the children who are going through this today. This is now about adults who bully on the internet, but the impact of on children in particular is important, according to Lewis.

As we are used to from him, he does his best to make the world a more beautiful place. That is why he also looks at himself and indicates that he does have control over his own social media. He is critical of how he uses it and would like to encourage others through his use to make better use of their account.

deplorable

Hamilton is of course an idol to many with his track record and he is eager to lead by example. Hamilton also has an opinion on the support and language of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem who called the matter regrettable; that means nothing to him. Just words, no actions. And those are necessary in the background, according to Lewis Hamilton.

With this, the British driver actually agrees with the words of Max Verstappen, who already clearly indicated after the Mexican Grand Prix that, as far as he is concerned, action must be taken on social media. So both drivers have fewer ideas about the how and what.

