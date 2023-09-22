Lewis Hamilton will surprise in Japan with a futuristic helmet, Daft Punk style: details

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Lewis Hamilton.
Great expectations for this novelty that the British pilot will have.
OF
Formula One returns to compete from this Friday, a week after the Singapore Grand Prix in which the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) achieved Red Bull’s first victory of the season, and lands in Japan with the threat that the Dutchman Max Verstappen will resume his dominance, the same one that made him accumulate ten consecutive victories, the historical record of the championship.
In this Grand Prix the English driver Lewis Hamilton will be the protagonist at least for the spectators.
The Brit will go on stage with a special helmet designed by the artist Hajime Sorayama who is already a sensation on social networks.
It is a helmet that has a futuristic design, very much in the style of the musical duo Daft Punk.
It is a silver-tone helmet with a gold stripe on the visor, which imitates a line of virtual eyes, like that of a robot.
This strip also lights up at night, as Hamilton demonstrated in photos taken at the TeamLAB Museum in Tokyo.
However, the colorful stripe will not be visible during the race, as the competition in Japan will take place during the day at the Suzuka circuit.
Lewis Hamilton will wear this special helmet at the Japanese GP. It was designed in collaboration with artist Hajime Sorayama. Daft Punk style. pic.twitter.com/edjP4W5fQB
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) September 21, 2023
OF
