Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in ‘Qualy’ 1 for the Arabian GP

The seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated on Saturday in the first round (Q1) of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix of Formula 1 in the Jedá circuit, while his teammate in Mercedes George Russell achieved fourth position in that race.

Hamilton did not go beyond the 16th fastest time, in a round in which only the top 15 qualified for Q2. It is the first time since the Brazilian GP in 2017 that the British driver has fallen in the first round of a qualifying session. The Saudi Arabian GP race takes place on Sunday.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) set the best time of the round -interrupted for a few minutes, with a red flag, due to the accident of the Canadian Nicholas Latifi (Williams), who was also eliminated- by ​​covering the 6,175 meters of the track in one minute, 28 seconds and 855 thousandths, 73 less than the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Eliminated in the first round (Q1): 16. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 17. Nico Hülkenberg GER Aston Martin 18. Alexander Albon THA Williams 19. Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams 20. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri,

EFE and AFP