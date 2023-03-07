Lewis Hamilton nearly took his eighth F1 world title in 2021. It was only a crash by Latifi, a decision by the race management and one Dutchman with fresh tires. A social media silence followed, after which Hamilton did everything he could to take revenge in 2022. That party was also cancelled. The driver is now 38 years old – how long will Hamilton continue?

That depends on his performance. Hamilton wants to continue until he wins his eighth world title, he says Sky Sports. The British sports channel has put Hamilton on a lie detector. The final question here is whether Hamilton wants to continue until he wins his eighth title. “Yes,” replies the British driver. The data expert then nods, indicating that Hamilton is telling the truth.

Hamilton’s favorite teammate

Hamilton also says that George Russell prefers to walk around bare-chested than he does. You already hear it: only relevant questions. Hamilton also thinks he has the best clothing style in the paddock. He also says that he would rather go on holiday than drive an F1 car. Prefer vacation to work? Sometimes they are just people, those F1 drivers.

The seven-time world champion also explains why Valtteri Bottas is his favorite teammate ever: “We had a lot of fun over the years and there was real camaraderie. He wanted to beat me, but we just respected each other. There were no games between us. It was straight forward, we traveled together and built up a really good friendship.’