After becoming champion for the seventh time in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton renewed with Mercedes after several weeks with speculation about his future. The Englishman closed the contract until 2021 and with the option to continue in 2022.

“First of all, I am in a fortunate position where I have accomplished most of the things that I wanted to achieve. Therefore, there is no real need to plan far in advance for the future.“, commented the pilot in the presentation of the Mercedes w12, the new car you will use this season.

“I think we are living in a rather unusual period in life, and I just wanted one year. If necessary, then we can talk about whether we want to do more and continue, “added Hamilton. Toto wolff, director of Mercedes and the pilot contracted Covid-19 and was the explanation for the delay in signing the British.

Lewis Hamilton always supporting social causes in every Formula 1 race Photo: Mark Thompson / POOL / AFP

Sir Lewis He spoke about the goals that both he and last season’s champion team maintain. “In the past, my main priority was just to win championships. Last year there was a lot of discussion about equality and inclusion. This year will be all about driving diversity and really making sure action is taken for it.. This core of momentum for me in 2021, but of course we exist to win, and that’s what all these guys and girls are here for. So that’s my goal, to get that for them. “