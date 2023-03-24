Things have not been going so well for Lewis Hamilton lately. After years of partying, he and Mercedes are surpassed on all fronts by Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. To make matters worse, Hamilton’s contract expires at the end of this year. Is this the end of Hamilton’s career at Mercedes? And will he go for his eighth world title at Red Bull?

It would provide enough tension; a kind of modern version of the battle between Senna and Prost at McLaren. However, there is a good chance that we will never see Hamilton and Verstappen together at Red Bull Racing. At least, if it’s up to team boss Christian Horner. SkyNews asked Horner if Hamilton could make a shock move to the current world champion.

“What Lewis has achieved in F1 is unparalleled, but we are happy with the drivers we have,” said Horner. He adds: ‘I can’t see where we can accommodate Lewis.’ And indeed, Pérez has a contract until 2024 and Verstappen until 2028. As a result, there is no room for Hamilton for the time being. We also do not see Hamilton sitting comfortably on the reserve bench next to Ricciardo.

Horner is not yet writing off Mercedes and Ferrari

According to Christian Horner, Hamilton does not have to move to Red Bull at all: “I am sure that they [Mercedes] solve their problems. We write to him [Hamilton] certainly not finished yet.’ Horner also says that a ‘major Mercedes upgrade’ is coming and that Ferrari will not be happy with the current position either. Enough exciting races ahead, according to Horner.