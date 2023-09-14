You need it from your colleagues. Or not, in the case of Felipe Massa and Lewis Hamilton…

We are going to talk again about the 2008 World Championship in the noble sport of Formula 1. You know, that championship from 15 years ago that Lewis Hamilton took away in the last corner. At the expense of Felipe Massa.

Hamilton throws Massa under the bus again

If you are no longer completely clear; Hamilton then beat Massa in the last corner in the last race of the season (where have we seen that before?) and Massa still wants that title. He thinks there has been cheating.

That is why Felipe’s lawyers asked whether Lewis might want to help their client and indicate that ‘crashgate’ was truly of inestimable value for the further course of the season and therefore the final result.

But Hamilton is once again throwing his former colleague Massa under the bus. He refuses to participate in something so trivial. “II don’t worry about things that happened 15 or 3 years ago, I focus on the now and the future.” So said Lewis.

Well. Not very strange, right? If Lewis cooperates, he would put his first world title at stake and he would never again be the shared ‘Rekordmeister’ with Schumacher. And having another title taken away by others (dixit Toto and Lewis) is really not going to happen to him.

And that concludes this episode in the series ‘Will Felipe Massa still get his first world title?’ We don’t think so.

And onrrrr!

