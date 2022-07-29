Lewis Hamilton tested the limits of the new Mercedes-AMG One on the track. The Mercedes driver in Formula 1 and the AMG hypercar met in Jarama, Spain, where there was also a Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG “Red Pig” which in 1971 obtained the second place overall at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Driven, in the video, by a former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, the Scotsman David Coulthard. When taking the respective keys, Hamilton made fun of Coulthard, pointing to the AMG-One: “Yes, this is definitely more suited to my era …“

In the past Hamilton and colleague George Russell had lent their faces for some promotional photos relating to the AMG One, but now the seven-time world champion has also had a chance to step on the accelerator. for the first time. There could only be positive comments from the British, a convinced corporateist: “the feeling is fantastic“. You can see his proof in this video published by the Mercedes-AMG Youtube channel.

The Mercedes-AMG One has a centrally mounted 1.6-liter V6 engine, derived from Formula 1. It produces 566 horsepower, but working together with four other electric motors (one integrated into the turbocharger, another mounted on the crankshaft and the other two on the front wheels) it reaches a total power of 1,048 horsepower. As for performance, the hypercar can reach 100 km / h from zero in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 352 km / h and an electric range of 18.1 km.

In the video, among other things, David Coulthard admitted that he will have the chance to be one of the customers of the AMG One series. So a Formula 1-style car made for people who have always breathed or dreamed of the championship. Hoping, however, that deliveries go faster than development times: the car has been postponed over and over again, with a pandemic also complicating the plans.