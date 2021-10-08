It soon becomes clear in practice that Lewis Hamilton will have his fourth internal combustion engine of this season installed in his Mercedes this weekend. That is more than the maximum number of three per season, giving Hamilton a ten-place grid penalty for next Sunday. Verstappen will therefore have a good chance to regain the championship lead this weekend.

The 1st free practice

It is also busy on the track from the start of the training. Because the track conditions are different from last year, the drivers want to explore the track as much as possible. The cars all put a lot of rubber on the asphalt. As a result, there is more grip and the drivers go faster and faster over Istanbul Park. This year the circuit works a lot better than last year, because today’s fastest time is ultimately 11 seconds faster than fastest lap from the 1st practice of 2020.

Max Verstappen is not happy with the grip in the red and white Red Bull. He is well behind the fastest time, which Hamilton set earlier. His team asks if he wants an adjustment to his wing, to which the Dutchman replies that it is not the wings, but that the problem is with the tires. The problem cannot be solved this session, because the gap to Hamilton remains more than four tenths. Red Bull will therefore have to work hard in the second training session.

1st free practice of the 2021 Turkey GP

01. Lewis Hamilton

02. Max Verstappen

03. Charles Leclerc

04. Valtteri Bottas

05. Carlos Sainz

Dates and times of the 2021 Turkey GP

Friday October 8, 2021

2nd free practice: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday October 9, 2021

3rd free practice: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Qualification: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 10, 2021

Race: 2:00 p.m.