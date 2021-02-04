Formula 1 will begin on March 26 with rehearsals in Bahrain, after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed to November, but it continues with an unconfirmed seat: that of its champion. Lewis Hamilton has not yet signed the renewal of his contract with Mercedes and, although it is ruled out that he will, criticism of the Englishman is not lacking. The last is to criticize his attitude less than two months before the start of the season was Ralf Schumacher.

The F1 driver for a decade – between 1997 and 2007 – was consulted by Sky Germany about the uncertainty surrounding who equaled his brother Michael as seven-time champion of the category. And his statements were lapidary: “The Hamilton thing is shameful,” said the German.

“We are already in February and one of the most important men in F1, if not the most important, the seven-time world champion, has not yet been confirmed as a driver. I find it a bit embarrassing and a shame, To be honest. I don’t know what the reason is, “Ralf Schumacher said.

As it transpired, Hamilton’s financial demand is the main problem in reaching an agreement between both parties. The Briton asks for 40 million euros per season, a 4-year contract, a premium of 10% of the income that the team receives from Liberty Media in case of obtaining new titles and a car -exclusive- Mercedes AMG One as a gift.

In this regard, the youngest of the Schumacher brothers reprimanded the British in case the economic aspect is responsible for the delay in the renovation: “People always say it is due to money. I hope not, because I think that even Lewis Hamilton, with his humanitarian streak, has to understand that perhaps this is not the best time to demand 100 percent and realize the situation we live in. “

“Hamilton should also know that Formula 1 is bigger than any individual. Maybe Hamilton also needs to wake up now. We’ve seen George Russell get in the car and he can turn in front. He probably would have won the Bahrain race as well. Lewis shouldn’t forget that risk either. But, of course, he is an important man for F1 and I will be happy if the case ends at once and we hear something from Mercedes, “he acknowledged.

Ralf Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton shared the 2007 Formula 1 season. Photo Archive

While some point out the economic aspect and others the extension of the link – it is speculated that it will be two years with a clause for an extra year – there are those who point out the extra-sports aspect that Hamilton brought to F1 in 2020, mainly when in the Tuscan GP took the podium with a black T-shirt that read “arrest the police who killed Breonna Taylor”, in reference to a racial crime in the United States, and that covered the names of the sponsors of the German team.

For now, the only date that a Mercedes announcement is expected is March 2, when it will present its new car. Hamilton, for his part, remains silent on his social networks, where his last message was a week ago. “Today, I am sending you all the positivity and light. I know these uncertain times can be dark, but I want to ask you not to lose sight of your goals. Let’s keep each other motivated and focused. I believe in you,” he wrote while enjoy a vacation in the mountains.