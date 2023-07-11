Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), seven-time Formula One world champion, finished third in the British Grand Prixat home and in front of the eyes of Shakira, the Colombian singer who has surprised with her visit to the ‘paddock’ at the GPs in Miami, Spain and the recent one at Silverstone.

The successful driver declared at the Silverstone circuit (England) -in which no one equals his eight victories and where this Sunday he climbed to the podium for the fourteenth time- that the ‘safety car’ exit to the track “benefited him ” and “being on the podium is impressive”.

“The ‘safety car’ came in at a beneficial moment for us but, in the end, it was what we were looking for with our plan going out on the medium tyres. We wanted to go long and we did it. The safety car came at the right time; and that gave us some gains,” explained Hamilton, 38, and also a historical record holder for victories and pole positions (103 in both cases) in F1.

Following his statements, Hamilton’s supporters have emphasized the effect Shakira’s visit seemed to have on the Briton’s races. In summary, the Colombian is seen as the ‘amulet’ of the seven-time champion.

(The latest: Shakira devastated: tremendous party after seeing Lewis Hamilton in the GP of Formula 1).

Hamilton proud of the ‘Shakira effect’

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA, AFP

“For us to be on the podium is impressive. It has been a season with many ups and downs; and we still have a lot of work to do with our car. As soon as we improve the rear of it, we’ll be on our way,” said the spectacular and eccentric Stevenage champion, at the last GP.

And after that, his fans have highlighted that Since Shakira’s appearance in the ‘paddock’ everything seems to be going well for Hamilton.

In Miami, Shakira’s first visit, the Mercedes leader staged a good comeback to finish sixth.

In Spain, the Briton had an outstanding day and came in second.

And at Silverstone, Hamilton repeated the podium, being third in the race.



“It’s the Shakira effect”they comment on networks, remembering that Hamilton is a shot from the podium in the Drivers’ World Championship, as some did not expect at the start of the season.

(Also: The millionaire claims that Samuel Eto’o “lost” against his daughter and had to pay).

“The fans, their support once again, has been sensational; and it gets better every year,” he closed.

Hamilton after finishing third in front of his home crowd at the British Grand Prix.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE