Despite not going through their best moment together, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have not found a better alternative than to prolong the bond that has united them since 2013, the year in which the Briton, at that time an emblem of McLaren, slammed the door at what had been his home, where he trained as a pilot, to join a new project that, over time, would allow him to equal Michael Schumacher’s seven titles. There follows Hamilton, nailed to those seven crowns and tied, at least for the moment, to the brand of the star, who this Thursday at noon announced the renewal of the Stevenage broker’s contract.

At 38 years old, the flagship of the Stuttgart manufacturer will continue in the World Cup until 2025, already turning 40. A longevity in the contest that contrasts with the speech he maintained until recently, the one that invited us to think that his days dressed in a racing monkey were numbered. In the preview of the last grand prix, held in Zandvoort last week, Hamilton acknowledged that he was waiting for the moment to win again with Mercedes, something that he has not achieved for two courses (Saudi Arabia). From now on he has more neck to achieve his goal, to celebrate his eighth win, to be recognized as the most successful pilot ever.

“Every day we dream of being the best and, together, we have dedicated ourselves to achieving it throughout the last decade. Staying at the top is not something that is achieved overnight, but requires commitment, hard work and dedication”, declared Hamilton, who is already in Monza. “It has been an honor to enter the history books with this incredible team”, added the seven-time champion, who is currently fourth in the general table, with twelve points less than Fernando Alonso. Although the figures of the new agreement remain confidential, it is logical to think that this extension will provide him with no less than 30 million euros per year. This signature, in any case, ends the almost permanent runrún of those who dream of seeing him wear the colors of Ferrari.

More information

After the catharsis that losing the 2021 World Cup meant for Hamilton, in that explosive last grand prix in Abu Dhabi, the blunder of the technicians in the design of the Silver Arrows for the following year led to his main claim being unplugged, until the extreme of being surpassed by George Russell, his neighbor, in his first year in the structure of Brackley (Great Britain). Of course, when the car began to take shape, already in this 2023, Hamilton returned to his commanding position. The stability that prevails in the garage has been key to keeping both of them with a view to the future in the medium term, in an effort to reconquer the top that Red Bull now occupies, at the hands of Max Verstappen.

“I have grown in this team since I joined the young driver program in 2017. This is my home, so it is fantastic to be able to extend our relationship until 2025,” celebrated the 25-year-old boy from Norfolk, seventh in the statistics, with 57 points less than Hamilton, whom he has been at his side since last season.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.