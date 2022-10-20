Lewis Hamilton raced his F1 against a plane, how did it go?

Recent days are not good for the team Mercedes and for the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, the British Lewis Hamilton. The season has not been easy for a team used to fighting for the title and this year it has been relegated by RedBull and Ferrari.

Hamilton, the driver with the most victories in the history of the category, with 103 grand prix wins, has not been able to win any this year. He has only been on the podium in six of the 18 races that have been held this season, with two second places and four third places.

The Brit hopes to break that streak this weekend, when the United States Grand Prix is ​​run at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, a track where he has won five times (2012, 2014, 2015). , 2016 and 2017). The world title was already defined in favor of Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Hamilton’s test against a fighter plane

While it’s time to compete, Hamilton participated in a curious competition. On board his F1 Mercedes W12, he did a test against an airplane.

In the images, which are part of a commercial for a watch brand that is a sponsor of the team, Hamilton is seen competing against a fighter plane used in the movie Top Gun.

At first, the car gets a big head start, and then the plane equals the run until it takes off from the runway. Then the image shows that the pilot of the airplane is also Hamilton.

The Briton, on more than one occasion, has said that he would like to be a pilot of a fighter plane and that he even wanted to star in the movie Top Gun: Maverick, motivated by his friendship with actor Tom Cruise.

SPORTS

