Friday, October 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lewis Hamilton raced his F1 against a plane, how did it go?

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

The British pilot participated in a curious competition before the United States Grand Prix.

Recent days are not good for the team Mercedes and for the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, the British Lewis Hamilton. The season has not been easy for a team used to fighting for the title and this year it has been relegated by RedBull and Ferrari.

Hamilton, the driver with the most victories in the history of the category, with 103 grand prix wins, has not been able to win any this year. He has only been on the podium in six of the 18 races that have been held this season, with two second places and four third places.

See also  Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica: engine and performance. Video

The Brit hopes to break that streak this weekend, when the United States Grand Prix is ​​run at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, a track where he has won five times (2012, 2014, 2015). , 2016 and 2017). The world title was already defined in favor of Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Hamilton’s test against a fighter plane

While it’s time to compete, Hamilton participated in a curious competition. On board his F1 Mercedes W12, he did a test against an airplane.

In the images, which are part of a commercial for a watch brand that is a sponsor of the team, Hamilton is seen competing against a fighter plane used in the movie Top Gun.

At first, the car gets a big head start, and then the plane equals the run until it takes off from the runway. Then the image shows that the pilot of the airplane is also Hamilton.

The Briton, on more than one occasion, has said that he would like to be a pilot of a fighter plane and that he even wanted to star in the movie Top Gun: Maverick, motivated by his friendship with actor Tom Cruise.

See also  Euro2020 final: "In two thousand drunks and drug addicts, a massacre is at risk"

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lewis #Hamilton #raced #plane

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Health approves the vaccine against the human papilloma virus also in children

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.