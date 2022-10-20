Lewis Hamilton raced his F1 against a plane, how did it go?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
The British pilot participated in a curious competition before the United States Grand Prix.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 20, 2022, 01:33 PM
Recent days are not good for the team Mercedes and for the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, the British Lewis Hamilton. The season has not been easy for a team used to fighting for the title and this year it has been relegated by RedBull and Ferrari.
Hamilton, the driver with the most victories in the history of the category, with 103 grand prix wins, has not been able to win any this year. He has only been on the podium in six of the 18 races that have been held this season, with two second places and four third places.
The Brit hopes to break that streak this weekend, when the United States Grand Prix is run at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, a track where he has won five times (2012, 2014, 2015). , 2016 and 2017). The world title was already defined in favor of Max Verstappen (Red Bull).
Hamilton’s test against a fighter plane
While it’s time to compete, Hamilton participated in a curious competition. On board his F1 Mercedes W12, he did a test against an airplane.
In the images, which are part of a commercial for a watch brand that is a sponsor of the team, Hamilton is seen competing against a fighter plane used in the movie Top Gun.
At first, the car gets a big head start, and then the plane equals the run until it takes off from the runway. Then the image shows that the pilot of the airplane is also Hamilton.
The Briton, on more than one occasion, has said that he would like to be a pilot of a fighter plane and that he even wanted to star in the movie Top Gun: Maverick, motivated by his friendship with actor Tom Cruise.
SPORTS
More sports news
October 20, 2022, 01:33 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lewis #Hamilton #raced #plane
Leave a Reply