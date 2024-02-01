The hypothetical signing of seven-time Formula 1 world champion English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) by Ferrari starting in 2025, reflected in some media this Thursday, would imply that, starting next year, the Spanish Carlos Sainz He would stop driving for the 'Scuderia' and would, obviously, do so for another team.

hamilton, 39 years old, and while no other announcement is official, he is a Mercedes driver until the end of 2025 – although with an option to leave after this season -, he owns, apart from titles – which he shares with the German Michael Schumacher-, the historical records for victories (103) and pole positions (104) in the premier category.

The British driver has been world champion seven times.

Sainz, from Madrid, 29 – with two victories and 18 podiums in the F1-, has a current contract with Ferrari until the end of this season, so, taking into account that last week the renewal of his current partner, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

If the signing of the seven-time British world champion for the team of Maranellowould result in the departure of the Spanish pilot.

consulted by EFEsources close to the talented Madrid pilot admitted knowing the possible arrival of Hamilton to Ferrari, without confirming or denying any hypothesis about Sainz's future starting next year.

The son of the brand new winner -for the fourth time- of the Dakar Rally of the same name, also a double world rally champion, faces his tenth season this year in the F1, the fourth in Ferrari.

As possible destinations of Sainz, to confirm the signing of Hamilton for Ferrari, the team appears 'Stake F1 Team' (Sauber) -a team that from 2026 would be Audi-, Mercedes itself (where a steering wheel would obviously be free) or Aston Martinthe current team of his compatriot the Asturian double world champion Fernando Alonso.

EFE

