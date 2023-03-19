But you just have to Lewis Hamilton is still connected with the new W14, while you have to be connected. iPhone, iPad, Facebook, Twitter, sure man!

Why is Lewis Hamilton still in Formula 1? The most successful Formula 1 driver has broken (and at least equaled) almost all records. He is still one of the best drivers in the paddock. It’s not quite out yet. According to Lewis himself, it’s because of the car. Lewis Hamilton is not yet connected by car, namely.

The Mercedes W14 is not a car in which he has confidence and dares to go fast. As a result, the Briton did not get further than P8 in qualifying for the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. That is not the best position. Don’t forget that pole contender Max Verstappen is in P15, so it would otherwise have been a P9 for the man who dominated the sport for a long time.

It’s a bit painful, because teammate George Russell managed a respectable fourth place for the team from Brackley.

Wandering

That is quite a difference. Especially since Hamilton showed last year to be faster than George in most conditions. Lewis Hamilton is still a bit wandering with the car, he says Motorsport know:

Obviously, George did a great job. He was able to do other things with the car than I did. I just struggled to get the performance out of the car. It’s mostly up to me. And yes at high speed the car is a bit unstable with my particular setup. Lewis Hamilton, has a flexible set-up.

Now it is not the case that Russell and Hamilton drive around in identical cars. Just like last year, Mercedes is experimenting with the setup of the car. In this way they can see ‘what works’ more quickly at Mercedes. Lewis also sacrificed himself last year to better understand the car and thus accelerate development.

It’s a little different, yes. There’s only one thing I’ve done differently, but maybe tomorrow will be fine. Let’s hope so. I think the car is where it is. I mean, George did a great job, I’m glad he’s sitting there in the second row. The car clearly has potential. I just don’t feel connected to this car. No matter what I do, no matter what I change, I don’t gain confidence. Yeah, I’m just a little bit confused about it. Lewis Hamilton, is not connected.

Image credit: NWTV

