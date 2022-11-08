In the Netherlands we don’t have to conduct a survey about who is the rightful F1 world champion of 2021, but not all people in the world share the Dutch opinion. Also in Brazil they cannot yet fully accept that Lewis Hamilton made a mistake last year. That is why they unofficially (and with a wink) proclaimed him eight-time world champion there yesterday.

Hamilton was named an honorary citizen of Brazil yesterday. According to GPblog Lewis Hamilton deserves honorary citizenship because he regularly speaks of Ayrton Senna as his idol and because he held up the country’s flag after his victory in Brazil in 2021. Hamilton is close enough for the GP this weekend and will be proclaimed by Chamber President Arthur Lira.

During his speech, Lira first mentioned the English driver as a seven-time world champion, but those present disagreed. After cheers and cheers, his speech corrects to Octacampeão, which is Portuguese for eight-time world champion. It’s all done with a wink and there’s no ill sense in it – check out the clip below.