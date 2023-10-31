All the focuses of the Mexican Grand Prix last Sunday, they landed on the driver of the Red Bull team, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who sought to bring joy to his audience at home.

The 33-year-old driver had a great start in the Rodríguez Brothers Racecourse and he went wheel to wheel with the Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc and his teammate, the Dutch Max Verstappen.

But the Mexican’s race only lasted 30 seconds and hopes of victory vanished before the first corner of the circuit.

‘Checo’ Pérez made a bad maneuver and when he took the curve he closed in on the Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, the rear tire of his car hit his rival’s wheel and went straight into the gravel.

Sergio Pérez leaves the Mexican GP.

Pérez tried to return to the circuit, But the damage to the car was so serious that his team decided to withdraw the car from the Mexican Grand Prix. End of the career for ‘Checo’, who became disillusioned with what is his home.

One of the great beneficiaries was the English driver (Mercedes) Lewis Hamilton, who got on the podium at the Mexican GP and finished second, behind Verstappen.

After the race, the seven-time world champion was asked about ‘Checo’s’ accident and his response shocked several fans.

“Oh! Is he out? Oh! where is he going? He made a me in Qatar Hahaha! It’s hard to watch sometimes.” Hamilton commented with a laugh.

Despite the comment, the Mexican driver took the words of the British rider well, who does not lose hope of getting runner-up in the Formula 1 World Cup.

Hamilton is third with 220 points, 20 points behind the Mexican, who is second and who must score points in the next three races remaining on the calendar.

