by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton’s Dream at Silverstone

A victory worthy of a movie, and not because it came while Brad Pitt was filming with his crew for the film dedicated to F1. Lewis Hamilton he has been trying to get his 104th career seal for two and a half years. Sometimes he came close, other times he was very far from it. Yesterday, however, the old lion struck again. And he did it right in his hometown of Silverstone.

This is a success that adds little to Hamilton’s story but infuses much into his legend. It is in fact the victory that allows Hamilton to be the only Formula 1 driver to win in 16 different seasons. For over three years, Sir Lewis shared this record with Michael Schumacher: now the British driver will be “alone” at the top of the rankings for many years. But there are those who are already preparing to beat him. And, unless you believe in Fernando Alonso on the track until he is 50, it is obviously Max Verstappen.

The usual Max

Hamilton will remain alone at the top of the standings until at least 2030. In the worst-case scenario (the one Ferrari fans don’t want), 2024 will be the last year Sir Lewis scores in a race, while Verstappen (who has won at least one race since 2016) will continue to rack up a string of wins: once again, the Dutchman will have to wait until the start of the next decade to catch up with Hamilton.

The ranking

In the top 20 of this special ranking there are 16 world champions. The only ones who have not won the World Championship are Stirling Moss, Gerhard Berger, David Coulthard and Carlos Reutemann.