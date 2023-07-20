Lewis Hamilton warms up. The number one Mercedes driver hopes to have a great performance this weekend at the Hungarian F1 GP, after the podium achieved at Silverstone, his home. What seems to change is that, unlike what was experienced in Great Britain, Shakira will not be in the ‘paddock’.

Everything indicates that the singer from Barranquilla will not visit the Hungaroring because, according to Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, who first announced the separation of Shakira and former soccer player Gerard Piqué, “Hamilton is upset with Shakira.”

‘Hamilton upset with Shakira’

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA, AFP

As reported in their latest podcast, Fa and Vásquez, popularly known as the ‘Mamarazzis’, the situation between Hamilton and Shakira is not as people imagine.



As reported by the journalists, who cite “reliable sources” from the circle of the British pilot, “there is no sentimental relationship” between them.

As they were told, Hamilton had nothing to do with the Colombian in the beginning of the rumors. They even say that the invitation to the Mercedes ‘box’ at the Miami GP (the first time they were seen together) was the intention of the advertising team, not the driver.

About what came next, the visit to the Barcelona GP and the recent one at Silverstone, the ‘Mamarazzis’ are accurate: “They explain to us from a very good source that it is she (Shakira) who is interested in going again”.

In fact, they argue that Hamilton “asked that Shakira not go down” to the place destined for Mercedes in the last race.

Then came the leak of the photographs of Hamilton with other women on a yacht in Ibiza to ‘clear things up’.

And when in doubt, the ‘Mamarazzis’ comment that they were assured that “He feels upset because she wants to make believe that there is a relationship between them”

Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the F1 drivers’ standings, with 21 points.

