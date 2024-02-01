Lewis Hamilton, as we know, shows up at the GPs with the most bizarre clothes but these days there are many newspapers that reproduce the outfit he showed off at the last Bahrain Grand Prix, all red. The reason is easy to say, and is linked to the endless soap opera of his possible move to Ferrari. A soap opera that now finds new life in the fact that Sainz has not yet renewed his contract. Is it enough to fuel gossip? You feel like it. Just think of what happened a few years ago when the Mercedes F1 Team posted a photo of Hamilton arriving on the Turkish circuit where a maxi logo of the prancing horse could clearly be seen behind him. The fans begin to provoke, to joke about it, with responses like “Lewis is joining Ferrari”, “Fans, take a good look”, “he signed”, things like that.

Mercedes then replied, in block capitals, which in social media language is equivalent to shouting, “BREAKING”. Saying (it was 2020) that there is nothing strange in seeing the Ferrari logo behind Hamilton: he often has Ferraris behind him.

Ferrari responded promptly and posted Hamilton proudly sitting in his LaFerrari: “Dear Merc, it's true that every now and then Lewis has a Ferrari behind him, but from what we see every now and then he goes out with one of these…”. In short, Hamilton Ferrari is a gossip must. And nothing is enough to relight the fuse.