Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, that is the new dream pairing in Formula 1 – provided that the correct ones between them vibes arise. After all, the emotions do not multiply, the greatest egos are also added up. The most successful driver and the oldest team have expired each other. The vibes are immediately there in the very first training session at the start of the season, in the form of vibrations on the new company car. Hamilton’s helmet, back in the famous yellow of his idol Ayrton Senna, is really trembling. But that should never be symptomatic in the new relationship, for which he left his Mercedes family after almost two decades. Ferrari is the last big adventure in the career of Lewis Hamilton. For this he is ready to risk everything again.