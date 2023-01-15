Lewis Hamilton is trying to get the most out of a new contract with Mercedes and has sky-high salary demands.

Lewis Hamilton has had a crazy season. For the first time since his debut in 2007, he did not win a race all year. He was also beaten on points by his new, younger teammate George Russell. The latter also won a race. On paper, it seems to be facts that indicate that Lewis Hamilton might over the hill is on earth with his 38 years. But, as so often happens, the paper doesn’t tell the whole story.

Lewis is still very good

Those who have seen the last part of the season know that the better the Mercedes car got, the better Lewis got again. Then we also mean relative to Russell. Lewis was secretly just faster than his young compatriot when the W13 felt anything like it. For example, he also won the qualifying match. That while the speed over one lap is precisely one of those things that people associate with youth. And despite the fact that during his time at Williams, Russell was known as “Mr Saturday‘, for his star roles in various qualifiers.

The pouch

In short, Lewis is still one of the best drivers on the grid. So it’s no wonder that Mercedes is eager to continue with him. But for that it will have to be quite in the pouch. According to Sportune Lewis asks for a salary of…wait for it…70 million euros per year. With that he would again surpass Verstappen as the highest paid F1 driver. As part of the deal, Hamilton wants to channel 15 million a year to his charities (Mission 44 and the Ignite initiative).

Doubts at Das Haus a little less thanks to rich partner

The 70 million is a significant upgrade from Hamilton’s current deal, said to be 45 million euros per year. A deal he had to wait a long time for two years ago, because nothing was signed. At the time, according to tradition, there was some doubt at Mercedes whether such an investment in HAM is still defensible. But by now INEOS man and F1 team co-owner Jim Ratcliffe would largely be responsible for Lewis’ wages. That makes things a bit easier.

Long term deal for after F1 career?

Yet there is also talk of a longer deal with Mercedes. Even after his 40th birthday, Lewis wants to remain an ambassador for the brand. Toto Wolff likes that too, apparently. Only Lewis Hamilton would like to see 25 million per year for his task. And that for ten years… Once again, part of the money would benefit Hamilton’s charities, which he runs with the support of Mercedes. But yes, that would be a big hit in the pocket for The House. We wonder if Lewis can pull it off…

