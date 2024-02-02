Lewis Hamilton, from Nicole Scherzinger to Kendall Jenner and… famous girlfriends and flirtations of the Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton champion on the track (7 world titles and 103 F1 GPs won in his career), but in recent years he has also been a protagonist in the field of… gossip. Beautiful women, between girlfriends and flirtations in the gossip columns have written, told or embroidered.

In 2002 the future Ferrari driver dated the stunning model Danielle Lloyd, Miss England and Miss United Kingdom, contestant on the English Big Brother VIP: a six-month affair, then they remained on friendly terms. Danielle subsequently married former footballer Jamie O'Hara, with whom she had two children (the couple later divorced).

From 2003 to 2007 Lewis Hamilton had a relationship with Jodie Mae, daughter of Hong Kong tycoon Ma Bo-kee and owner of the multinational Moulin sunglasses. So, Nicole Scherzinger, former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls: probably Lewis Hamilton's most famous story and certainly the longest, eight years from 2007 to 2015.

After her, a series of real or presumed flirtations. In 2016 the singer Rita Ora she was present at several Lewis Hamilton races and was photographed with him on some trips. However, the story was never made official. Shortly afterwards there was also talk of dating Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian's sister. There is no confirmation even on the relationship between the champion that Ferrari fans are waiting for in the Ferrari and the pop star Nicki Minaj, the two were photographed in intimate attitudes in Dubai. Between 2017 and 2019 there was talk of the flirtation with the Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlowcapable of asserting himself on the catwalks despite his illness, vitiligo. In 2019 Lewis Hamilton conquered the beautiful Cindy Kimberly, Spanish model, of Dutch and Indonesian origins (who became famous thanks to a post by Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2015).

In the summer of 2023 the gossip columns heated up over sightings of Lewis Hamilton with the Colombian singer Shakira.

And we are in December 2023, the Formula 1 champion spent New Year's Eve in Rio de Janeiro with the 25-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.