Lewis Hamilton has between eyebrow and eyebrow the goal of becoming the most laureate pilot in the history of Formula 1. He lacks the eighth crown that will now try to conquer aboard his new Ferrari and is willing to extend his career everything that is needed to achieve it.

This was confirmed in statements offered to the magazine Timewhich published an exclusive photo session of the new Italian team pilot: “Aging is a mental state. Of course, the body ages, but I will never be an old man, “says the British.

And, Hamilton, after touching the glory with Mercedes, has taken a radical turn with 40 years to continue feeling competitive: “What I can tell you is that retirement is not in my radar. I could be here until 50, who knows“

A similar example is that of Fernando Alonso, runner who at 43 is still in the Great Circus with the faith of being able to fight for a championship aboard Aston Martin designed by Newey in 2026.