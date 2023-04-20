He was always firm in his convictions. He fights regardless of the consequences. lewis hamilton Some time ago it was proposed to fight and in favor of diversity and equality in society, both inside and outside the Formula 1.

The British driver took the initiative on these issues with the aim of trying to achieve equality within the sport and his pulse did not tremble when he confronted the FIA ​​over different regulations that he tried to establish in the category.

(Mourning: Colombian cycling promise dies of heart attack in race)

(Shakira takes advantage of the Barbie and throws hints at Piqué, video)

Ahead of the 2020 and 2021 races, Hamilton wore different protest T-shirts at the ceremony ahead of #WeRaceAsOne, F1’s campaign launched for equality, including a rainbow-colored helmet for the celebration of the primer Grand Prix in Qatar.

stir

That created quite a stir and read as a challenge in a country that has many restrictions. And the Formula 1 multi-champion once again left a message warning that he is willing to break with everything in the next Qatar GP, which will take place next October.

Always attentive, Hamilton took the opportunity once again to raise his flag in favor of equality and in a video celebrating 10 years with Mercedes Posted on YouTube, the Briton said: “I think it’s amazing that we still live in a time where there are so many human rights issues in so many countries, especially in the Middle East.”

And he continued: “Women’s rights, LGBT rights. There are laws that go against the true identity of people. I’ve always taken risks, I’m going to do it even if they put me in jail or not, I don’t care what they do, I’m going to defend what I believe in even if they kill me.”

He fully understands that his claims must be heard and that it is best to stay in the center of the scene, because his figure is so dominant that it allows him to amplify his message: “I know it seems crazy. I need to do these things to show people how important it is and to get people to talk about it: to make people feel that those in power have to talk about making changes because that brings negativity to their country.”

Hamilton even recounted that one of his main objectives was to be able to win that race to give a double blow and have the reflectors on him: “I did that (the helmet with the rainbow) and I won the race. I said to myself: ‘I have to get to the top of the podium because that is when I am going to give the biggest blow’, and that is what I did”.

give fight

Before the start of the 2022 season, the race director, Niels Wittich, published some notes specifying that all the drivers that made up the grid were not allowed to get into their cars during a session with any jewelry or piercing on their body. , in addition to the FIA would investigate whether the undergarment requirements are met when donned in competition clothing.

Faced with this scenario, Hamilton, who has several piercings on his body, raised his voice and went directly against these determinations: “I have no plan to eliminate them (because of their piercings). I feel like there are personal things. You should be able to be who you are.” And he added: “There are things that I cannot move. I literally can’t even get them out. These, on my right ear, are literally welded together, so I have to cut them off or something. So they’re going to stay.”

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton See also Latin mother murders her three children aged 8, 5 and 3 in the US

Even at the start of the 2023 season, he had problems again over this issue and in the first training session a controversy arose, since Mercedes presented a medical certificate so that Hamilton would be allowed to compete without removing his piercings. The FIA ​​expressed itself accordingly: “The stewards heard from a representative of the team and received a medical report from the doctor of the Mercedes AMG-Petronas F1 Team, who applied for a waiver. The stewards consulted with the FIA ​​medical delegate, who reviewed the medical report, examined the driver and agreed with the aforementioned opinion. We have decided not to take any further action, as there are concerns of disfigurement from frequent attempts to remove the device.”

(Shakira: the ghost that haunts her in the US and it’s not Piqué, video)

(Dani Alves: the loose ends left by the new statement, video)

The Nation, Argentina

GDA