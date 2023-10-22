The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), brand new three-time world champion, scored a new victory, this time in the sprint race at the US Grand Prix, where the Mexican ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) came fifth and the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), sixth and thirteenth respectively.

On a triumphant walk through the circuit of Austin (Texas, USA), Verstappen only had to put on his overalls during the first meters of the circuit, in which, after the traffic light turned on, he pushed the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who was starting second, towards the inside of the main straight to ensure that he did not I could overtake him.

(Yaser Asprilla, the Colombian jewel, scored a spectacular goal for Watford, video)

(Video: the great goal of the ‘unknown’ Colombian with which he ‘humiliated’ Lionel Messi)

That movement precisely boosted the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who took the opportunity to surpass the Ferrari and begin a ‘hunt’ towards the Dutchman that would last five laps, enough time for ‘Mad Max’ to escape alone, while the seven-time champion took over second position and Leclerc, third, as they would finally cross the finish line.

very restless

Hamilton believes that the Dutchman’s dominance has a negative impact and wants the championship to be much more even.

“I think that, within our sport, we have to keep working to make sure we have close races because I think we’ve seen that social engagement has decreased enormously this year,” he said.

He added: “Obviously this has a big impact on the competition. People want to see that. So we have to make sure that we are making the right decisions, or that the governing body is making the right decisions, to stay close and in a big battle until the end. We need more stands. I don’t know if we need to reduce the ticket prices too, but maybe,”

(Bomb! Shakira reveals the ‘man of her life’: neither De la Rúa, nor Piqué, who is he?)