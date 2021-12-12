The Mercedes Englishman after the mocking epilogue of the world championship in Abu Dhabi: “I’ve felt great in the last 2-3 months and here too: I’m proud of Mercedes, but applause to Verstappen and his team”

After a daring GP, Lewis Hamilton has to bow to Max Verstappen who has contended for the title until the last lap of an Abu Dhabi GP that will remain in the annals for its spectacularity, as rich as it was in twists.

congratulations – Distraught and disappointed, Lewis, embraced by colleagues and members of his team, reserves his first words for the 2021 F1 world champion. “First of all, congratulations to Max and his team – Lewis said -. We have done a fantastic job, which we have brought here too, in a season of the most difficult. I am grateful to have traveled this journey with Mercedes”.

great – Then the English champion, seven world titles, analyzes his season: “I felt great in the last two or three months and even today, in the race: we are still in full pandemic, I hope everyone can have a healthy Christmas. next year we will see what happens “.

