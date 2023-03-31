“I love that they have shown that they take a stand”, said the British driver of the decision; Piquet must pay compensation of BRL 5 million

The British pilot Lewis Hamilton celebrated the decision of the TJ-DF (Federal District Court of Justice) that condemned the ex-pilot Nelson Piquet to indemnify him in R$ 5 million for lines considered prejudiced.

The lawsuit was filed after Piquet called Hamilton a “little black guy”. The statement is from an interview conducted in November 2021, but which gained prominence –because of the lines– only in June 2022.

The decision of the 20th Civil Court of Brasilia was published on March 24. Appeal is possible. Here’s the full (158 KB).

In an interview with journalists in Melbourne, where he will compete in the Australian F1 Grand Prix, Hamilton said he tried not to pay attention to the former driver’s lines at the time, but said he had welcomed the Brazilian Justice’s response to the case.

“It’s impressive that they held someone accountable and showed people that this is not tolerated. Racism and homophobia are not acceptable, they have no place in our society. So I love that they have shown that they take a stand.”declared the Mercedes driver.

Piquet was talking about an accident involving Hamilton and driver Max Verstappen at the 2021 British Grand Prix. At the time, a collision took the Dutchman out of the race.

“The little nigger [Lewis Hamilton] put the car and did not leave [desviar]. O [Ayrton] Senna didn’t do that. Senna left straight. The little guy put the car in and didn’t let [Verstappen desviar]. The little guy left the car because there was no way for 2 cars to pass on that curve. He made a joke”said Piquet.

Watch the video where Piquet talks about Hamilton (41s):

In another passage, the former driver used expressions considered homophobic when referring to Hamilton. Piquet was talking about the 1982 season when he was asked about that year’s champion, Keke Rosberg.

“The Keke? It was shit, it had no value. It’s just like his son [Nico Rosberg]. Won 1 championship. the little nigga[Hamilton] I must have been giving more ass at that time, then it was kind of bad”completed the former Brazilian athlete.

Watch the video where Piquet talks about the Rosbergs (37s):

In the decision, substitute judge Pedro Matos de Arruda specified that the amount will be paid as compensation for collective moral damages. The money will go towards funds to promote racial equality and against discrimination in the LGBTQIA+ community.

To calculate the value, it considered a donation that Piquet made to the former president’s campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2022, in the amount of BRL 501 thousand.

WHAT PICKET SAID

Piquet spoke in June 2022. He apologized to “all who were affected” and tried to downplay his statements by saying that the term “little black guy” he would be “widely and historically used colloquially in the Portuguese language as a synonym for ‘person’ or ‘face’”.

He also stated that the speech was “ill thought” and would not defend himself against it.