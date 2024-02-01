Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025 with Leclerc: F1, sensational indiscretion

Rumors are back about a passage of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. We've been talking about it for years, but the 7-time world champion (and most successful driver ever with 103 Grands Prix, the last dated December 2021, in Jeddah) has never landed in Maranello. Could something change in 2025? Meanwhile, it should be remembered that the Red Team has announced a multi-year renewal of Charles Leclerc's contract.



While the future of Carlos Sainz remains to be defined and will expire at the end of 2024. And here comes the sensational rumors coming from England, according to which the 39-year-old Hamilton could decide to part ways with Mercedes at the end of the next Formula 1 world championship to end his career at Ferrari trying to make an assault on that eighth championship of the world which would lift him to first place overall in history ahead of Michael Schumacher. It goes without saying that Lewis would not only be a market coup on the track, but also off it, from a media and commercial point of view. A winning partnership on a global level.

Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari, Carlos Sainz in Mercedes?

The salary (he currently earns 40 million per season) would not be a problem, possibly exceeding the contract that binds the English driver to Mercedes until 2025. And, with the Mclaren-Lando Norris marriage very tight, who knows whether the seat eventually freed up by Hamilton might at that point be occupied by Carlos Sainz in the German team, alongside the very confirmed George Russellfinding a solution that makes everyone happy and content.

Waiting and monitoring (in the medium term) the growth of Italian talent, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the seventeen-year-old from Bologna who is well talked about, making his debut in F2 (skipping Formula 3, after winning the Formula Regional championships in the Middle East and Europe in 2023). “If you give him enough time – explained Toto Wolff recently – and don't set high expectations for his first season, I believe he has the potential to excel in the sport. At just 17 years old he is still very young!”

Read also

Formula 1 without alcohol. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% on track with Ferrari