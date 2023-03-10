Who is the best driver of all time is a recurring question in Formula 1, to which there is simply no answer. There are too many differences between the eras in which the various champions raced, who grappled with cars, tracks, regulations and opponents at the antipodes. How can we neglect the car factor, which prevented many drivers limited by uncompetitive cars from reaping the success that their talent would have deserved. Some have therefore given up on choosing a rider who is stronger than the others, preferring instead to elect a group with the best riders of all time. There are more and more commentators who place Lewis Hamilton in this Olympus of Formula 1, not only for sporting merits, but also for his social commitment.

Lewis Hamilton and human rights

Jacky Ickx, former Ferrari driver in Formula 1 and nicknamed Monsieur Le Mans for his six victories in the famous 24 hour race, he expressed his opinion on the footprint left by Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1. During an interview given to FormulaPassion.itIckx has not spared compliments for the English champion: “He’s one of the greatest ever, but also from a human point of view, at least in my opinion, he was the first to come out and speak up for human rights, taking sides against discrimination. Senna did it too, but on a different level.”

Hamilton and Senna are both figures who have used their visibility as a platform to spread positive messages. Ickx reasoned on the different nature of the speeches of the two champions: “You could say that Ayrton was an inspiration, because he had consideration for people, for life, for God and for many things. But Lewis went right into all of this and, regardless of what you think about it, it was more important to me than what Ayrton did”.

The weight of Mercedes

Hamilton shares a record seven world titles with Schumacher, enough to place them both among Formula 1’s all-time best. The Englishman won six of his seven titles in the dominant hybrid-era Mercedes, an aspect of which Ickx believes Hamilton is grateful: “Lewis Hamilton is one of the best ever, along with Senna, Fangio and Schumacher. For seven years, however, he was in Mercedes and today he recognizes this. He knows that he has become a seven-time world champion thanks to his talent, but also to the people around him ”. Words from the Belgian that will enliven discussions between enthusiasts even more, as always happens when trying to choose the best ever.