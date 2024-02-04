Lewis Hamilton will officially receive a Ferrari car from 2025, but he has already invested his own money in models from the brand.

The news that Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025 shocked the car world. It came more or less out of nowhere and seemed impossible after Lewis has said that he will stay with Mercedes until the bitter end. Yet it seems that LH44 still wanted to experience being a Ferrari driver, or even still hopes for success with the Italians.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferraris

In any case, you can say that Lewis has never been averse to Ferrari. Well, it is also as Sebastian Vettel once said: everyone is a Ferrari fan. However, if we look at where Lewis's money flowed, in terms of private cars, Ferrari is certainly not a strange brand for the 39-year-old Briton. Various sources have already delved into Lewis's car history, which we also found interesting.

Ferrari 599 GTO

To reinforce the image of Lewis as a Ferrari fan: his first car was a Ferrari! Well, his very first car was a Mini Cooper, but reportedly that's what he got. The first car he spent his racing salary on was a Ferrari 599 GTO. He no longer has it, but the completely black V12 GT from the brand from Maranello gave him enough fun, we think.

Ferrari SA Aperta

So the GTO left the stable, but the other 599 that Lewis bought is reportedly still in his possession. This concerned the very limited (80 units) Ferrari SA Aperta, the roofless variant of the 599. Lewis does not seem to have ever been interviewed by Tailor Made: after the black 599 GTO, the SA Aperta was finished in 'normal' red with aluminum contrast parts.

An equivalent SA Aperta – NOT Hamilton's, by @maartenvanderpas via Autoblog Spots.

Ferrari LaFerrari

What's better than a 670 hp Ferrari with V12? A 963 hp Ferrari with V12, of course. When the LaFerrari was released in 2014, Lewis Hamilton bought one and reportedly got it in 2015. This car proves that Lewis may know what Tailor Made is, because the color looks more like Rosso Fuoco than Rosso Corsa or Scuderia. Options such as a painted roof, red details and many red accents in the interior, you have to pay a lot extra for. Lewis Hamilton also appears to be on the entry lists.

LaFerrari Aperta

Will it be even better than a 963 hp Ferrari with V12? Yes, if the roof can be opened. Or LH44 has a preference for cars called 'Aperta'. Although that doesn't explain why it doesn't have a convertible version of the 458 Speciale. Nevertheless, Lewis opted for white on the Aperta, with black rims and red brakes.

And the rest

As far as we know, these are all Ferraris, in addition to the 2025 F1 car, that Lewis Hamilton has at his disposal. Lewis is not the most seen guest in the wild, so there may be some additional cars in his collection that hardly ever see the light of day. It is known that in addition to the arsenal of Ferraris, Lewis also has (had): a Shelby Cobra 427, a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, a McLaren P1 and until relatively recently a Pagani Zonda, which was specially made for him as '760LH'. This recently ended up against a guardrail in the possession of the current owner.

This article Lewis Hamilton already had these Ferraris first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Lewis #Hamilton #Ferraris