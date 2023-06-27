Singer Lewis Capaldi suffered a Tourette’s attack on Saturday at the British festival Glastonbury, accompanied by muscle twitching. The singer lost most of his voice. An emotional moment followed: fans sang the missing parts of his hit Someone you loved without any problems. What is Gilles de la Tourette’s condition and how do you get it? This is what Mariska Kleijer and neurologist Judith Rath, who work at the Tourette outpatient clinic of LangeLand Hospital, explain.

