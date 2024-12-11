



Barcelona visits Dortmund tonight (9:00 p.m. / Movistar Champions League) with the intention of leaving direct qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League facing and starting a turning point after a streak of two defeats and two draws in the last five league games…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only