S.Six days before the top Bundesliga game at RB Leipzig, world footballer Robert Lewandowski from Bayern suffered an injury. The 32-year-old had to be substituted on Sunday evening in the Polish national team’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra (3-0) after a good hour.

“My heart just stopped. Let’s hope that not much has happened, ”said RTL expert Uli Hoeneß after first viewing the TV pictures before he picked up the phone. “The first prognoses do not look so bad,” said the long-time Bayern president, after he had asked about Lewandowski by phone late in the evening.

The striker had fought a duel in the penalty area shortly before he left the pitch. “He felt a little pain in his knee,” said Poland coach Paulo Sousa. “That’s why we put a little ice on it. (…) He has to rest now and sleep well. As I said, we hope it’s nothing serious. “

Before the duel, Lewandowski had once again been the decisive player. The Bayern professional scored the first two goals in a 3-0 win. Poland will play in the World Cup qualification on Wednesday (8.45pm at DAZN) in England. In the Bundesliga, Bayern will face the possibly decisive title duel in Leipzig on Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).

Lewandowski is chasing Müller’s record

A failure by Lewandowski would hit Munich hard. The Pole has already scored 35 goals this season. In five others he set Gerd Müller’s record from the 1971/72 season, and in six others he even outbid the former Bayern legend. With eight remaining games, Lewandowski is close. An injury, however, could put a stop to the record hunt. The international match showed how fast it can go, even if the prognoses are not that bad.