Possession must be carried out on February 1st; Flávio Dino remains in office until January 30th and assists with the transition

The appointment of retired STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Ricardo Lewandowski to take over the Ministry of Justice and Public Security was published in an extra edition of DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) this Monday (January 22, 2024). Read the complete (PDF – 2 MB).

The announcement of the president's choice Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the ministry was made 10 days ago, on January 11th. Lewandowski will fill the vacancy left by Flavio Dino (PSB), which was nominated by the PT member and approved by the Senate to form the Supreme Court.

According to Lula, Lewandowski's inauguration will take place on February 1st. Dino will continue in the role until January 30th and should assist in the transition.

Before taking office, Lewandowski had to terminate several contracts with clients for whom he advocates, cease his participation in processes and suspend the effects of powers of attorney. He also had to leave the Legal Council of the CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

