According to various sources for the Spanish newspaper “AS”, Barca lost hope of benefiting from the services of the Norwegian player (21 years old) and the Egyptian “Mo Salah” (29 years), noting that he directed all his interests towards the Bayern Munich striker.

This increased interest comes, especially after Lewandowski hinted that he is open to a move to the “Camp Nou”, where he is looking for a different league, after spending most of his life in the German League.

The contract of the “captain” of the Polish national team with the Bavarian team expires in 2023, but there is talk of the possibility of separation this summer.

And “AS” revealed that Barcelona’s director, Matteo Alemani, recently hosted Lewandowski’s agent, Benny Zahavi, and revealed to him the extent of Barcelona’s desire to benefit from the services of the player, who will turn 34 years old next August.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Barca proposed a contract worth 35 million euros, noting that the problem between the two parties is manifested in the duration. Flewandowski is looking for a contract for at least three years, while Barcelona has expressed its willingness to set the term in two years, with the possibility of renewing for a third year based on performance.

Lewandowski is considered one of the best scorers in the world in recent years, as he scored 342 goals in 372 games with the Bavarian team since moving to him on a free deal from Dortmund in 2014.