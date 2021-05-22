I.n the great history of the Bundesliga, Rafal Gikiewicz, a Polish goalkeeper, will most likely not have a chapter of its own. On Saturday afternoon he deserved at least one mention in the chapter of the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. With his saves for 89 minutes, he prevented his compatriot Lewandowski from scoring the 41st goal in this Bundesliga season and breaking the actually eternal Gerd Müller record.

But in the 90th minute, the last of the season, Gikiewicz, the FC Augsburg goalkeeper, failed to capture a shot by Leroy Sané. And when he looked after the ball, he had to watch how Lewandowski grabbed it, pushed his right foot into the empty goal, then pulled the jersey from his body and ran to the corner flag until his teammates pounced on him there. A few seconds later it was game over.

On Saturday afternoon, when FC Bayern won 5-2 against Augsburg in their final game of the season, seven goals were scored in the soccer arena in Munich, but only Robert Lewandowski’s will be remembered. Despite all the circumstances that make the corona pandemic the evil it is, it was a big moment in Bundesliga history – and also a small moment on the way to normality.

Lots of farewells at FC Bayern

When Lewandowski ran to the corner flag, there were no fans waiting in the curve to share this moment with him. But 250 fans were standing, singing and clapping on the main stand, which he could not see at that moment, and from now on they can say: We were there!

This Saturday it was more than 14 months since fans were allowed to clap and sing in the arena in Munich. On March 8, 2020, 70,000 of them watched a 2-0 home win over Augsburg. It was therefore a fitting coincidence that 250 fans were allowed to return to the arena for a Bundesliga match against Augsburg. Based on the Bavarian Corona regulations, Bayern were able to issue this number of tickets for their last home game of the season.

They divided them up as follows: 100 for carers and other heroes of the pandemic, 100 for members, 10 for the FC-Bayern-Kids-Club – and five each for the relatives of the men who, despite the goal record, were the focus before and after the game stood. Because the fans sang and clapped not only for Robert Lewandowski, but also for Hansi Flick, Hermann Gerland, Miroslav Klose, David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng and Javi Martínez that day.

When the FC Bayern team returns to the arena next season, these coaches and players will no longer be there. You are leaving the club that you have shaped so much in recent years. Their influence could also be seen in the way they were adopted.

Before the game, they were given pictures showing the many trophies they had won. The stadium DJ played Andrew Gold’s song “Thank you for being a friend”. After the game, when the championship trophy had already been received, Alaba, Boateng and Martínez took their children onto the field, where they were still standing when their coach and most of the others had already disappeared.

Late on Saturday afternoon, Hansi Flick sat in the arena press room and answered the reporters’ questions one last time as head coach of Bayern Munich. “Today the journey is over,” he said, recalling the day in May two years ago when Niko Kovac called him and asked if he would like to be his assistant.

Then Flick reported on the emotional moments on the lawn, in which, according to his own statement, he had to “restrain himself a lot”, “so as not to let the emotions out completely”. Above all, he meant saying goodbye to Alaba and Boateng, the two players with whom he has built a special bond. Boateng is one of “the best central defenders in Germany” and Alaba is “the heart of the team, one who takes everyone with them, everyone unites”. It is still uncertain where the defenders will play in the future.

And where will Flick train? He said that everything has still not been “one hundred percent” clarified with the German Football Association, but according to all that has been heard, it should not be long before he is appointed the next national coach. Then Flick left the press room and later the arena. But he will return there once this summer. He will watch the European Championship preliminary round match between Germany and France there.