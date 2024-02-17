Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 17:51

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, decided to go to Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, to follow the investigations into the escape of two inmates from the city's maximum security federal penitentiary. He will leave Brasília at 7 am this Sunday, the 18th, accompanied by the acting director general of the Federal Police, Gustavo Souza.

According to the Ministry, the minister must meet with the heads of the teams that are leading the search for the two fugitives. The agendas will also be monitored by the head of the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (Senappen), André Garcia, who has been in Mossoró since last Wednesday, the 14th, the day of the escape.

This escape of two inmates from the differentiated disciplinary regime (RDD) was the first recorded in the history of the federal penitentiary system. This unit imprisons high-ranking members of factions such as Comando Vermelho (CV) and Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC).

After escaping, Lewandowski intervened in the penitentiary and removed the management. In an interview last Thursday, the 15th, the minister stated that the priority is the recapture of prisoners and said that there are around 300 agents mobilized in this action, which includes the work of the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police and state forces, in addition to the Interpol red alert. There are also three helicopters and drones working in the search.

Two other investigations are ongoing. One has an administrative nature and aims to determine who was responsible for the escape, and is under the leadership of André Garcia, from Senappen. The Federal Police, in turn, is investigating possible criminal responsibilities of the people who may have facilitated the escape of the two inmates from the penitentiary.